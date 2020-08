Donna Blundred

Donna BlundredGreen Township - Donna G. Blundred (nee George), 67, Aug. 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Larry Blundred, devoted mother of Christine, Philip (Molly) & Robert (Kelly) Blundred, loving grandmother of Oliver Blundred, dear daughter of the late Maxine (nee Copeland) & Merritt George. Donna was a native of Memphis, TN & completed her BA in Interior Design at Memphis State Univ. She had worked as a designer at Leugers, Effortless Art Studios & Designs by Donna & was later employed at Grear & Co., CPAs. Her memberships included Crossroads Westside. Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation Sun., Aug. 16, 3-7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Memorial service details to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Redeemed Home of BLOC Ministries, 911 W. 8th St., Cinti. 45203. www.onebloc.org