(nee Sexton) loving wife of Charles Bohl, loving mother of Tammy (Lee) Coffman, Tracy Truett and Brian Bohl, dear grandmother of Abby, Alex, Alysa, Sarah, Nathan, Becca, Jessie and Josh, dear sister of David Sexton, Regina (Jamie) Heim and the late Pam Sexton, Daryl Sexton and Steven Sexton, also many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Age 66. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to your . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
