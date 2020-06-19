Donna Casey
South Branch - Donna Jean (nee Tillinghast) Casey, age 77 of South Branch, Michigan, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Tawas, Michigan.
At Donna's request, she was cremated and her ashes will be buried alongside her late husband, Raymond, in Michigan. A celebration of life will be held in Cincinnati at a later date, pending safety considerations. Dates and times for a memorial will be shared accordingly.
Visit www.bureshfuneralhomes.com for more information and to share online condolences.
South Branch - Donna Jean (nee Tillinghast) Casey, age 77 of South Branch, Michigan, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Tawas, Michigan.
At Donna's request, she was cremated and her ashes will be buried alongside her late husband, Raymond, in Michigan. A celebration of life will be held in Cincinnati at a later date, pending safety considerations. Dates and times for a memorial will be shared accordingly.
Visit www.bureshfuneralhomes.com for more information and to share online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.