Donna (Studt)(Colegate) Keyes
Donna (Studt)(Colegate) Keyes beloved wife of the late Gary Keyes, loving mother of Debbie Masminster, Doug Colegate, Dawn Caine, and Denise Colegate, grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sister of Melva Davis and brother of Charles Studt Jr. Passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Age 74. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati
Donna (Studt)(Colegate) Keyes beloved wife of the late Gary Keyes, loving mother of Debbie Masminster, Doug Colegate, Dawn Caine, and Denise Colegate, grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, sister of Melva Davis and brother of Charles Studt Jr. Passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Age 74. Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 19 to May 21, 2020.