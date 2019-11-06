|
Donna Cooney
Mason - COONEY, Donna E. (nee Lashway), preceded in death by her husband Jack H. Cooney and her young son Michael James Cooney. Loving mother of Debbie (Scott) Johnston, Barbara (Mike) Grimshaw, Jon Cooney and David (Amber) Cooney, dear grandmother of Christopher (Jason) Johnston, Patrick (Olivia) Johnston, Sara (Mike) Harris, Branden (Erika) Grimshaw, Danielle (Tony) Seymore, Andrea (Jonathan) Madden, Kelly (Jason) Kosta, Matthew Cooney, Michael Cooney, Jacob Cooney, Benjamin Cooney and Noah Cooney, great-grandmother of Rylee, Eli, Malachi, Brianna (Rob), Austin (Jackie), Duncan, Sebastian, Trevor, Aubriana, Annabelle, Chloe, Iris, Josiah, Taylor, Ashley, Madison, Brooklyn, Logan, Tucker and Eli, great-great-grandmother of Harlie, sister of Rita Hart, Sandra Fennyery, Lee Lashway and preceded in death by 10 other brothers and sisters. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donna passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by "family" and music at the age of 90. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019