Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Cooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Cooney Obituary
Donna Cooney

Mason - COONEY, Donna E. (nee Lashway), preceded in death by her husband Jack H. Cooney and her young son Michael James Cooney. Loving mother of Debbie (Scott) Johnston, Barbara (Mike) Grimshaw, Jon Cooney and David (Amber) Cooney, dear grandmother of Christopher (Jason) Johnston, Patrick (Olivia) Johnston, Sara (Mike) Harris, Branden (Erika) Grimshaw, Danielle (Tony) Seymore, Andrea (Jonathan) Madden, Kelly (Jason) Kosta, Matthew Cooney, Michael Cooney, Jacob Cooney, Benjamin Cooney and Noah Cooney, great-grandmother of Rylee, Eli, Malachi, Brianna (Rob), Austin (Jackie), Duncan, Sebastian, Trevor, Aubriana, Annabelle, Chloe, Iris, Josiah, Taylor, Ashley, Madison, Brooklyn, Logan, Tucker and Eli, great-great-grandmother of Harlie, sister of Rita Hart, Sandra Fennyery, Lee Lashway and preceded in death by 10 other brothers and sisters. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Donna passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by "family" and music at the age of 90. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -