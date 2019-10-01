|
|
Donna Deutenberg
Sayler Park - Loving wife of the late Thomas Walter Deutenberg; beloved mother of: Anne (Ernst) Macke, Dan (Charlene) Deutenberg & Tad (Micki) Deutenberg; and grandmother of Sarah, Ernst & Katherine Macke, Stephan and Greyden Deutenberg, Corrine & Lukas Deutenberg . Visitation 10 to 11 am on Thurs., Oct. 3, 2019 at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Sayler Park. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at St. Aloysius on the Ohio, 134 Whipple St., Sayler Park. Memorials may be made to Bayley Place in care of funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019