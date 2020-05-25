I was just made aware of the passing of Aunt Donna. When I visited the Cincinnati area, I would frequently visit her years ago and be astounded by her knowledge of the Hatfield family history and genealogy and the stories she was able to pass on to me. My condolences and prayers to the family and friends of such a kind and caring person. I would think she would be quite excited that she will rest eternally in a place where all those family tree mysteries she had will now be resolved.

Donna, thoughts of you and uncle will always be in my memory.



Del M. Hatfield

Ocala, Florida

Del Hatfield

Family