Donna Faye Hatfield
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Faye Hatfield

Fairfield - Donna Faye Hatfield (nee Bailey), passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Donna, the daughter of the late Harold, Sr. and Wavel Bailey, was born 9/11/1929 in Deer Park, Ohio. She attended Business School in Cincinnati to be able to do office and secretarial work, and at one point became a hairdresser. Donna held many jobs, but her proudest position was that of homemaker. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Myron L. Hatfield for 53 years. She leaves behind her daughters - Sherry Hatfield, Myra (Stephen) Roller, and Brenda (Tony) Blanchard; 3 grandchildren - David Roller, Lynne (Joshua) Jones, and James (Briana) Blanchard; and 2 great-grandchildren - Atticus and Isaiah. She was the dear sister of Carolyn Roy and the late Harold Bailey, Jr. Visitation Friday, May 29th from 12PM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd, 45241). Social Distance and facemasks recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International (12290 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80921). www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 26, 2020
I was just made aware of the passing of Aunt Donna. When I visited the Cincinnati area, I would frequently visit her years ago and be astounded by her knowledge of the Hatfield family history and genealogy and the stories she was able to pass on to me. My condolences and prayers to the family and friends of such a kind and caring person. I would think she would be quite excited that she will rest eternally in a place where all those family tree mysteries she had will now be resolved.
Donna, thoughts of you and uncle will always be in my memory.

Del M. Hatfield
Ocala, Florida
Del Hatfield
Family
May 25, 2020
Donna and I shared our children, Brenda and Tony. Donna was gifted in many ways. She was an amazing cook, quilter, seamstress, and enjoyed creating beautiful things. She was a child of God and loved serving him. We enjoyed spending time together and I always felt like we had a special relationship. Donna was a friend, we shared a grandson, James and Atticus our great grandson. We were blessed to be part of her family and enjoy many family gatherings together. We will miss Donna and are so thankful she is whole again and with our Heavenly Father. We love the Hatfield family. Rick and Barb Blanchard
Barbara Blanchard
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved