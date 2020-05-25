I was just made aware of the passing of Aunt Donna. When I visited the Cincinnati area, I would frequently visit her years ago and be astounded by her knowledge of the Hatfield family history and genealogy and the stories she was able to pass on to me. My condolences and prayers to the family and friends of such a kind and caring person. I would think she would be quite excited that she will rest eternally in a place where all those family tree mysteries she had will now be resolved.
Donna, thoughts of you and uncle will always be in my memory.
Del M. Hatfield
Ocala, Florida
Donna Faye Hatfield
Fairfield - Donna Faye Hatfield (nee Bailey), passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 90. Donna, the daughter of the late Harold, Sr. and Wavel Bailey, was born 9/11/1929 in Deer Park, Ohio. She attended Business School in Cincinnati to be able to do office and secretarial work, and at one point became a hairdresser. Donna held many jobs, but her proudest position was that of homemaker. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Myron L. Hatfield for 53 years. She leaves behind her daughters - Sherry Hatfield, Myra (Stephen) Roller, and Brenda (Tony) Blanchard; 3 grandchildren - David Roller, Lynne (Joshua) Jones, and James (Briana) Blanchard; and 2 great-grandchildren - Atticus and Isaiah. She was the dear sister of Carolyn Roy and the late Harold Bailey, Jr. Visitation Friday, May 29th from 12PM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (10211 Plainfield Rd, 45241). Social Distance and facemasks recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International (12290 Voyager Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80921). www.mrfh.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 25 to May 27, 2020.