Donna Felss
Loveland - FELSS
Donna J. (nee Dailey). Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Donna was the beloved mother of Julie (David) Masino, Charles (Kristy) Felss, and Kristy (Tim) Kuderer and loving grandmother of Abigail, Caroline and George Felss. Throughout her life she was a positive influence and devoted friend, loved by many. Visitation Tuesday March 12, from 10:00AM until Funeral Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2019