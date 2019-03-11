Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Donna Felss
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Felss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Felss


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donna Felss Obituary
Donna Felss

Loveland - FELSS

Donna J. (nee Dailey). Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 surrounded by family. Donna was the beloved mother of Julie (David) Masino, Charles (Kristy) Felss, and Kristy (Tim) Kuderer and loving grandmother of Abigail, Caroline and George Felss. Throughout her life she was a positive influence and devoted friend, loved by many. Visitation Tuesday March 12, from 10:00AM until Funeral Service at 11:00AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Matthew 25 Ministries 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now