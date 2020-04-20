|
|
Donna G. Karnes
Ludlow - Donna G. Karnes, 69, of Ludlow, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired legal secretary with Mapother & Mapother. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Ludlow, the Civil Air Patrol, Ludlow Fire Ladies Auxiliary and was a Kentucky Colonel. Survivors include her loving husband, Clarence Karnes of Ludlow; daughters, Heather (Brad) Ladanyi of Ludlow, Laura Karnes of Ludlow; brother, Terry Bandy of Ludlow; sister, Karen Fugate of Ludlow; grandchildren, Miranda (Corey) Thompson, Cori Ladanyi and great-grandchild, Carson Thompson. Due to COVID-19 services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill, Kentucky. . In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ludlow Volunteer Fire Fighters Association, 234 Oak Street, Ludlow, Kentucky 41016. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020