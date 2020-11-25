1/1
Donna Gabel
Donna Gabel

Bellevue - Donna S. Gabel (nee: Hogle), 66, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Donna was an animal lover and had worked as a Nurse Aid with St. Elizabeth Hospital. Donna was born April 28, 1954 in Dayton, KY, to Julius Hogle and Irene (nee: Sherlock) Hogle. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Irene Hogle & Brother, Chuck Hogle. Donna will be dearly missed and is survived by her Father, Julius Hogle, Sons, Rob (Tonya) Gabel, Richard Gabel, Grandsons, Dylan & Dustin Gabel, Sister, Diana Lynn Tittle, Sister in law, Alice Hogle, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Donna is also survived by her beloved dog, Minnie. Due to current COVID restrictions all funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
