Donna Gabel
Bellevue - Donna S. Gabel (nee: Hogle), 66, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Donna was an animal lover and had worked as a Nurse Aid with St. Elizabeth Hospital. Donna was born April 28, 1954 in Dayton, KY, to Julius Hogle and Irene (nee: Sherlock) Hogle. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Irene Hogle & Brother, Chuck Hogle. Donna will be dearly missed and is survived by her Father, Julius Hogle, Sons, Rob (Tonya) Gabel, Richard Gabel, Grandsons, Dylan & Dustin Gabel, Sister, Diana Lynn Tittle, Sister in law, Alice Hogle, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins & friends. Donna is also survived by her beloved dog, Minnie. Due to current COVID restrictions all funeral services will be private & held at the convenience of the family. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com
