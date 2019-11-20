Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
View Map
Donna Gayle Woods Obituary
Donna Gayle Woods

Florence - Donna Gayle Woods, 79, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was a retired teacher having taught at 9th District, Covington; Kelly Elementary, Belleview; and Carlisle School District, Carlisle, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents, Finley & Ruby Booth; brother, Bobby Gene Booth. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jerry Woods; son, Jeremy (Jodie) Woods; grandchildren, Jerry, Dylan, Christopher and Lily; brothers, Charles Larry and James Russell Booth; sister, Rena Hobbs; nieces, Monica Howard, Brieanne Lopez, Lauren Hausler and Hayley Edwards; nephews, Richard Hobbs and Travis Wilson. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 10AM - 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Burlington Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Blvd. Suite 1010, Rockville, MD 20852-3914. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
