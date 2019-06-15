Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Old Cemetery
Price Hill, OH
Cincinnati - Donna J. Brunner (nee Steinriede), devoted mother of the late Paul J. Brunner and Peggy J. Brenner. Loving grandmother of Norah, Abbigail and Emily. Dear sister of John and Jeanne Steinriede, both of Harrison, OH and the late James Steinriede and Kathleen Kirkendall. Also survived by her son-in-law, Christopher Brenner of Cincinnati. Friday, June 7, 2019, age 68. A Catholic Funeral Blessing will be held Monday, June 17, 10:30AM at St. Joseph Old Cemetery, Price Hill. If desired, memorials may be made to the Brenner Children Education Fund at any 5/3 Bank. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home (rmdfuneralhome.com) serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 15, 2019
