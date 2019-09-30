|
Donna J. (nee Calhoun) Fishback
Donna J. Fishback (nee Calhoun) companion of the late Howard Zimmerman, sister of the late Dolores M. Chilcote and James Calhoun, dear aunt of Dr. Deborah Chilcote, great-aunt of Rob Biebrich. Sept. 27, 2019. Age 88 years. Formerly of Mt. Washington. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Oct. 3, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 30, 2019