Donna Jane Kennedy
1937 - 2020
Donna Jane Kennedy

Butler - Donna Jane Trapp Kennedy (82) of Butler, KY, passed away May 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in Campbell County on August 3, 1937, daughter of the late Frederick and Louise Smith Trapp. Donna was a member of Plum Creek Christian Church for 70+ years. She worked in the nursery for many years and she and Ray led youth groups for many years opening their home for many gatherings. In recent years she helped prepare youth Sunday school supplies. She retired from Farmers Bank in Butler, where she worked as a Teller. She loved following sports, especially basketball with UK basketball being her favorite. She also loved knitting, gardening, yard work and feeding and watching her birds. Most of all she loved her family and friends, with her grandchildren Brady and Taylor being her pride and joy.Along with her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Edward Kennedy, brothers Bruce (Wanda)Trapp, Billy Trapp and Robert (Mabel) Trapp.

Survivors include her children Beverly (David) Fess and Donald (Karla Cox) Kennedy, sisters Nancy (Harold) Grooms, Dixie (John) Higgins, grandchildren Brady Logan Kennedy and Taylor Raeanne Kennedy. Due to the Covid-19 virus, services will be held privately for the family at the Plum Creek Christian Church under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. The family is working with the Church to stream the service via Facebook Live. Donna's final resting place will be at Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Plum Creek Christian Church Children's Ministry for which she loved supporting at 961 Nagel Rd, Butler, KY 41006.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Plum Creek Christian Church
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
