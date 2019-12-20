|
Donna Jean Boswell
Southgate - Donna Jean Boswell, 56 of Southgate, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on December 19th, 2019 with her family by her side. Donna was one that truly celebrated life in many ways. She loved being with her family and especially loved the holidays. She also enjoyed going to the casino and bowling. She was retired from the United States Postal Service. Her presence will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; James and Cora McIntosh. She leaves behind her loving husband Gary E. Boswell , her sons; Gary J. Boswell and Grant Boswell, Brother; Bruce McIntosh, and sister in law; Shelley Mayberry.
The visitation will be held at Cooper Funeral Home in Alexandria, KY beginning at Sunday at 4pm going through until Monday at 9am. The funeral service will begin at 9am with the entombment following at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019