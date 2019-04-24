Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
Burlington - Donna Jean Cottengim Robertson, age 84, of Burlington, KY, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. She was a retired Administrative Assistant for Holiday Inn and Amerisuites, and a member of Anchor Baptist Church in Erlanger, KY. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse O. and Florabel Foley Cottengim; husband, William Robertson: and son, Greggory Robertson. She is survived by her children, Gary William Robertson (Julia), Saundra L. Haggard (Ronald), and Donna Marie Klein (Brad); siblings, Joyce Elaine Rice and Jess Cottengim: grandchildren, Melissa, Jennifer, Carrie, Jeffrey, Jason, Alison, and Joshua; eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Florence, KY. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Memorials are suggested to Gideons International, Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011 or Anchor Baptist Church, 3126 Riggs Rd., Erlanger, KY 41018. For directions, to order flowers, to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
