Donna Jean Stewart
Florence - Donna Jean Stewart (nee Thompson), 65, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Encompass Rehabilitation Center in Cincinnati OH. Donna was a good Christian woman. She worked in the cafeteria at Erpenbeck Elementary School for 21 years. She was a member of Point Pleasant Church of Christ, was very involved with girl's softball in Boone County and loved being a grandparent. Preceded in death by her mother Mary Virginia Thompson. Survivors include her husband Ron Stewart, daughter Michelle (Brian) Daniels, son Matthew Stewart, daughter Kristina (Malcolm) Willoughby, father Richard Donald Thompson, sister Diane (Wayne) Fornash, brothers Mark (Sheri) Thompson and Rick (Tracey) Thompson. Also surviving are grandchildren Journey Daniels and August Jarrod Jean Willoughby. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5pm to 8pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 10am at Point Pleasant Church of Christ 3259 Point Pleasant Rd, Hebron, KY 41048. Burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington KY. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020