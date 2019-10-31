|
Donna Jo McLay
Cincinnati - Donna Jo McLay (nee Rathkamp) was the loving mother to Scott (Kim) McLay and Kevin McLay, beloved grandmother to Willa and Ian McLay, sister of Judith Lawson and John (Jeri) Rathkamp. Preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Dorothy Rathkamp. Donna passed away on October 29, 2019 at the age of 73. Visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at noon until time of service at 1pm with reception to follow at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Springer School and Center.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019