Donna Joy Silbersack Tucker
Florence - Donna Joy Silbersack Tucker, age 76. Resident of Florence, KY formerly of Latonia, KY. Passed to her eternal home on September 20, 2019 at the st. Elizabeth Hospital Florence, KY.. She was a former laundry worker for Saint Elizabeth Hospital. Choir member and children division pianist of the Seventh Day Adventist church, Taylor Mill, KY. Predeceased by her parents Arthur F. and Mildred Henderson Silbersack. Survived by her: sister Sandra (Richard) Bowman. Nieces Jill (Jason) Oldiges, Jule (Gerry) Pizzano; nephew Robert (Michelle) Tate. one great niece and six great nephews; one great great niece and three great great nephews. Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:30 PM until hour of service 5:30 PM at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Graveside service and interment 11:00 am friday, September 27th Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY. Memorals, if desired, my be directed to the Taylor Mill Seventh Day Adventist Christian Academy, 5235 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. On-lin condolence my be directed to www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019