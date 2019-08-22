Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Donna Kemper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kemper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Kemper


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donna Kemper Obituary
Donna Kemper

Sharonville - Kemper

Donna Mae (nee Ratliff) beloved wife of the late Robert B. Kemper, mother of Robert B. Kemper Jr. (Robbie) and the late Donnie Kemper. Grandmother of Thomas L. Kemper and mother in law to Joanne M. Popolin. Sister of Marcus Ratliff and the late Georgia Stocks. August 19, 2019, Age 86. Private burial, Rest Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 513-891-7700. Hospiceofcincinnati.org. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now