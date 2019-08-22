|
|
Donna Kemper
Sharonville - Kemper
Donna Mae (nee Ratliff) beloved wife of the late Robert B. Kemper, mother of Robert B. Kemper Jr. (Robbie) and the late Donnie Kemper. Grandmother of Thomas L. Kemper and mother in law to Joanne M. Popolin. Sister of Marcus Ratliff and the late Georgia Stocks. August 19, 2019, Age 86. Private burial, Rest Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to 4310 Cooper Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 513-891-7700. Hospiceofcincinnati.org. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019