Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Agnes Church
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
St. Agnes Church
Resources
Donna L. Redlinger

Donna L. Redlinger Obituary
Donna L. Redlinger

Ft. Wright - Donna Redlinger nee: Wagner, died at home surrounded by her loved ones on May 17, 2019 at the age of 67. Donna was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She touched many lives throughout her years as a teacher. Donna was a creative spirit. She sang, wrote songs and crafted. Donna had a deep faith for God and a big love for her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Redlinger III; son, Joel A. Redlinger; parents Louis and Thelma Wagner and sister, Cathy Kirtley. Donna is survived by husband, E. Wayne Hoffman; son, Louis (Jen) Redlinger; daughter, Jillian (Paul) Markus; grandchildren, Lucy, Emma, Olivia and Joel; sisters, Pam Gage, Debbie (Daryl) Smith, Beth (Bob) Cowen; brother, Jerry Kirtley; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 21st at St. Agnes Church 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. followed by a service. The family will attend a private burial at Mother of God Cemetery at their convenience. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Joel Redlinger Fund made payable to the account holder Jillian Markus, The Pointe Arc 104 W. Pike St. Covington, KY or to the Parish Kitchen 141 W. Pike St. Covington, KY. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019
