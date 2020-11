Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna M. Burris



Villa Hills, KY - Donna M. Burris, 95, passed away November 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Chester. Donna is survived by her 7 children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.



A memorial mass will be held Sat. Nov. 7, 1 pm, St. Joseph Church Crescent Springs, KY. A live feed of the mass will be through the parish Facebook page.









