Donna M. Charles (nee Ginn)
- - Wife of the late Raymond Charles, beloved mother of Tammy Charles, Lisa Marie (Chris) Hill, Billy Ray (Gail) Charles, Mary Klein, the late Deloris Sinclair, and Sammy Charles, devoted sister of Mike, Kenny, and Bruce Ginn, and the late Janet Delaney, also survived by 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. April 17, 2019. Age 74 years. Residence Mt. Carmel. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. April 23, at 11 AM. Friends may visit on Tues. from 10-11 AM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 20, 2019