Donna M. Melton
Donna M. Melton (nee Stottlemire) wife of the late Gene Melton, beloved mother of Gene (Rebecca), Ron (Rose), & Doug (Missy) Melton & Tresa Akin, dear sister of Charles Stottlemire, Margaret Casto, Betty Ridgeway, & Peggy Bowles, loving grandmother of Jason (Becky), Andrea (Andrew), Tony, Caitlyn (Jacob), Heather, Justin, Jacob, Paige, Danielle (Jeffrey), Maranda, & Alexis, also survived by 11 great-grandchildren & many nieces & nephews. Died July 10, 2020 at the age of 82. Resident of Anderson Twp. Visitation at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Wed July 15 from 10:30 AM to12 noon. Private Family Service. Memorials to the American Lung Association
.