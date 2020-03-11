|
|
Sister Donna Marie Davis
"We are sad to announce, on the 10th day of March in 2020, we have lost our dear sister, Sister Donna Marie Davis. She has lived her last 55 years as a nun serving our God and caring for the less fortunate. She will be missed and have her memory carried on by her 6 surviving siblings and her many, many nieces and nephews. Her Chicago Convent will be holding a memorial and service in her memory. We will also have a local celebration of life, for those who are unable to travel, to pay their respects, more details on this celebration to come."
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020