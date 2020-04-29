Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Donna Marie Haynes

Donna Marie Haynes

Haynes, Donna Marie (nee Marx), 70, passed away April 25th, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert G. Haynes Sr. and mother of Robert G. Haynes jr. She is survived by three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She had a deep love for camping and boating and loved her vacations to various places around the world. Will be greatly loved and missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Funeral services are private as were her wishes and will be held at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
