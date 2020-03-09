Services
Loveland - Donna Marie (nee Petrosky) Sullivan of Loveland. Beloved wife of Mark A. Sullivan. Loving mother of Michael Sullivan (Brittany Kenyon), and the late Sean Sullivan (Danna Isaacs-Fiance'). Cherished sister of Linda Petrosky, Mark (Susan) Petrosky, and Angie Petrosky. Dear aunt of Christine K. Sullivan and Vanessa (Laz) DelCristo. Caring sister-in-law of John T. (Tamara) Sullivan. Passed away March 5, 2020 at the age of 65. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Saturday, March 14 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where a memorial service will be held at 11 AM. Donations in memory of Donna may be directed to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund https://heartlandhospicefund.org/ , or or the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
