Donna Miller
Green Township - Miller, Donna M. (nee Bauer) Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Miller. Loving mother of Edward T. Miller (Jenny), Pamela A. Miller (Steve Maddin), John J. Miller and the late Mona Miller. Cherished grandma of E.J. (Madisyn) Miller, Jay Mallon, Ashton Miller, Maria Miller, John Miller., Jr, and Eric Miller. Great grandma of Lucas Miller. Dear sister of Betty Wells, Thomas Bauer, and the late Jack Bauer, Bill Bauer, Bob Bauer, and Audrey Schaefer. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away Feb 14th at the age of 84. NO VISITATION. The Catholic funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 10am at St. Bernard Church, Taylor Creek. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to St Bernard Church, Taylor Creek.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019