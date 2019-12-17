Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Twelve Mile Baptist Church
3288 Oneonta Rd
California, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
First Twelve Mile Baptist Church
3288 Oneonta Rd
California, KY
View Map
Alexandria - Donna Sue Brock Painter (nee Rath), age 81, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Carmel Manor, Ft. Thomas, KY. Donna was a member of First Twelve Mile Baptist Church, California, KY and was a former Cafeteria Manager for Campbell County Schools. Donna was preceded in death by two children, Stephen Brock and Alicia Joye Painter Smith. She is survived by her children: Brenda Steelman (Jeff), Dawn Jones (Mark), Scott Brock, Eric Brock (Pam) and Heather Danford; brother, Ed Rath (Brenda); also survived by 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20th from 10AM until time of Memorial Service at 12PM at First Twelve Mile Baptist Church, 3288 Oneonta Rd, California, Kentucky 41007. Interment will follow in Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to First Twelve Mile Baptist Church or to the charity of donors choice. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
