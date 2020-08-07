1/
Donna Peoples
Donna Peoples

Cold Spring - Donna Jones Peoples (66) of Cold Spring, KY (formerly of Falmouth) passed away Friday August 7, 2020 at St. Elizabeth in Ft. Thomas surrounded by family. She was born in Cynthiana, KY on July 25, 1954 daughter of the late Robert and Betty Shadd Jones. Donna was a member of Falmouth Christian Church and a member of Eta Pi Kappa-NU Chapter. She was the Executive Administrative Assistant at St. Luke Hospital and a Licensed Funeral Director for many years. Donna loved her family, crafting and being Nonna to her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons Jonathon (Casey) Peoples, Chris (Greta Godbey) Peoples, brother Larry (Jo Ann) Jones, niece Loren (Randy) Reynolds, nephew Clay (Lahni) Jones, grandchildren Blayne, Hayden, Ryann, Kinsley, Keegan, Aniya, Aliyah, Ariyana and Axtyn. Visitation will be 4-8 Monday August 10, 2020 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler, KY. Private family graveside service on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Donna's final resting place will be at the Butler Cemetery in Butler, KY. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Autism Speaks East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peoples Funeral Home
8340 Hwy 27 North
Butler, KY 41006
(859) 472-7811
