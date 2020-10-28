1/
Donna R. Ostendorf
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna R. Ostendorf

Donna R. Ostendorf passed on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of 57 years to Donald Ostendorf; loving mother of Holly (Scott) Goldberg and Michael Ostendorf; Nana of Logan, Tyler, Paige and Dylan.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A private Mass of Eternal Rest will be held at St. Gabriel Church. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Support & Wellness, 260 Stetson Street, Suite 2300, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Full obituary and condolences at www.springgrove.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved