Donna R. Roche
Cincinnati - Donna R. Roche succumbed to brain cancer Saturday August 27, at age 86 in Cincinnati, Oh.
Loving mother to her son Kevin and late daughter Kim, sister to late brother Jerry Schwarz, mother-in-law to Deborah, and grandmother to Blair Roche. Loving daughter to late Ruth Schwarz.
Donna's lifelong career was a professional figure skater, many Cincinnatians know her from teaching skating, and most know her for her smile & kindness shown to children during 48 years of running Western Rollerama for her beloved friend and partner Larry Roell.
No service is planned at Donna's request.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019