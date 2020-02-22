Services
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
138 Monitor Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 941-1940
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Brater Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park)
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
St. Aloysius on the Ohio
Sayler Park - (nee Theobald), daughter of Donald Theobald & the late Audrey (nee Lazarus) Nortman loving mother of Gordon (Brandy), Brian (Dawn) Redden & Lisa A. (Christopher) Reinstatler; grandma of Andrew, Brandon, Briana (Derek) Mooney, Paige Redden, Gabriel, Andrea, Audrey, Christopher & Olivia Reinstatler, & the late Kayla Redden; sister of Don (Trina) Theobald, Louis (Laura) Nortman, Michelle Jansen, Eric(Polly) Nortman; aunt to many niece & nephews. Visitation on Mon., Feb. 24, 2020 from 1 pm to 3:30 at Brater Winter Funeral Home (Sayler Park). Mass to follow at 4 pm at St. Aloysius on the Ohio. Memorials to St. Jude's Hospital or Hospice of Cinci. through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
