Donna "Dee" Roberts
Florence - Donna "Dee" Roberts, 61, Florence passed away on March 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Dee enjoyed watching murder mysteries, camping, bike riding, drinking coffee while studying the bible with her husband and had a good sense of humor. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Dee leaves behind her loving husband of almost 40 years David, daughters Tanya Carver (Chris), Diana Pauley (Jason), son Gary Herzner (Jona), sister Dorothy Centers (Danny), brothers Bill Stevens, Sam Crager (Mary), Daniel Crager (Lisa Williams), 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild whom she loved so much. Memorial contributions Please leave online condolences at www.alliancefuneralhome.net for the family. Services will be private in accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the Covid-19 Virus and a directive from the Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Office the funeral home can only allow the "Closest of Family" with "Private Burial."
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020