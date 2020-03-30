Services
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna "Dee" Roberts


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Donna "Dee" Roberts Obituary
Donna "Dee" Roberts

Florence - Donna "Dee" Roberts, 61, Florence passed away on March 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. Dee enjoyed watching murder mysteries, camping, bike riding, drinking coffee while studying the bible with her husband and had a good sense of humor. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Dee leaves behind her loving husband of almost 40 years David, daughters Tanya Carver (Chris), Diana Pauley (Jason), son Gary Herzner (Jona), sister Dorothy Centers (Danny), brothers Bill Stevens, Sam Crager (Mary), Daniel Crager (Lisa Williams), 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild whom she loved so much. Memorial contributions Please leave online condolences at www.alliancefuneralhome.net for the family. Services will be private in accordance with the CDC recommendations regarding the Covid-19 Virus and a directive from the Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Office the funeral home can only allow the "Closest of Family" with "Private Burial."
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -