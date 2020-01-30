|
Donnie D. Douglas, 32, of Elsmere, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. Donnie's favorite past time was fishing. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Donnie is survived by his wife Kenda Douglas; children Christian and Rachel; parents Doyle and Catherine Douglas; siblings David (Tricia) Hoover, Randy (Leah) Douglas, Sean Wallace, Robin (Mike) Clendening and Renee Neville; many extended family members and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5pm until the time of Memorial Service at 7pm. Memorial contributions suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2020