Donnie Watson
Southgate - Donald Allen "Donnie" Watson, 26, of Louisville and formerly of Southgate, passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd. Donnie was an avid motorcycle rider, liked playing the guitar and loved the outdoors.He was a father, brother, grandson, uncle, cousin, nephew, and genuine friend to many. During the last four years of his life you could find Donnie loving life in Louisville with the most loyal friends one could have. His infectious smile never left his face when talking about his daughter, friends, or his motorcycle. Donnie was preceded in death by his mother, Monica Ann Rath (nee. Watson) and grandfather, Bruce Rath. He is survived by his daughter, Estella Rose Hardebeck; step father, Steve (Donna Born) Rath; maternal grandparents, Wayne & Marlene Watson; paternal grandmother, Beverly Rath; great grandmother, Helen Watson; sister, Chelsie (Nick) Shay; brother, Andrew Rath; step brother, Michael Rath; forever brothers, Prince Baker & Josh Watson; niece, Malia Shay; nephew, Jordan Watson; aunts, Missy Lang, Malinda (Luis) Lopez, Sheila Watson; uncles, Marc (Lori) & Mike (Stephanie) Watson; Scott (Jenny) & Jeff Rath and many cousins & friends. Visitation will be held from 9-12 p.m., Saturday, July 13th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13th at St. Therese Church, Southgate, KY with the burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Mentor. Memorials are suggested to the Monica Rath Foundation, C/O Wayne Watson, 2428 Joyce Ave. Southgate, KY 41071. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
