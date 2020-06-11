Donnie Zane Clayton
Zane Clayton returned to his heavenly home on June 7, 2020.
Zane was caring and dedicated his life to teaching others about the love of Christ. When he wasn't sharing God's word, Zane spent his time reading books and listening to music. In his music collection, you could find anything from The Beatles to Vince Gill. He loved sharing his albums, books and knowledge with his family and friends.
He worked as a Custodian for Caywood Elementary/ Kenton County Schools for the past decade. Zane enjoyed his work, the opportunity to keep moving and his colleagues.
Zane is survived by his brother, Jim (Denise) Clayton, nieces and nephews, Adam (Angie) Clayton, Drew (Candace) Clayton, Lindsay Clayton and Cassie (Scott) Kirn, his great nieces and nephews and his cat, Buddy. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Wanda and Bill Cason.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home , on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10:00am - 12:00pm; with a service beginning at 11:30am.
Flowers are welcome and contributions may be sent to the Cat Adoption Team (catadoptionteam.net).
