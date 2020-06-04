Dora M. "Sis" Cummins
1943 - 2020
Florence - Dora M. "Sis" Cummins, age 77 of Florence, KY passed away June 2, 2020. Dora was born March 28, 1943 in Mount Vernon, KY to the late Curtis Lee Stokes and Mildred Centers Stokes. Dora was a retired Cashier with Wal-Mart in Florence, KY and she really loved her family, especially her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren; one of her favorite things was to spend time with them and they will deeply miss her. Dora also liked to cook and will be very much missed by her family. She is preceded in death by her Parents and Brother George Stokes. She is survived by her Husband of 54 Years Benny "Ben" Cummins, 2 Daughters Sherri (Bernie) Brown and Carol Cummins, 4 Sisters Margaret Kearns, Virginia Hill, Peggy Stokes, and Kathy Huff, 2 Grandchildren Nathan Brown and Rebekah Brown and 3 Great Grandchildren Junior "Scooter" Luke, Le'Asia Brown, and Braxton Brown. Visitation will be from 11 AM - 1 PM with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
