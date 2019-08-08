Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
Doretta R. Smith

Doretta R. Smith Obituary
Doretta R.

Smith

Milford - beloved wife of the late Clarence H. Smith, loving mother of Clarence (the late Terry) Smith, and Judith Waters, devoted grandmother of Devon and Ryan Daniel, Natasha Allen, Michael Harris, and 8 great-grandchildren, dear sister of Robert E. Mahlenkamp and several nieces and nephews. Passed Aug.4, 2019, age 93, formerly of Camp Dennison. Services 10:30AM Tues. Aug. 13, 2019 with visitation 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday with a Cardinal Chapter #140 O.E.S. Service at 7:30PM at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. Her family requests memorials to the . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
