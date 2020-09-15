Doris A. (Nee: Romer) Huff
Cincinnati - Doris A. (Nee: Romer) Beloved wife of 72 years to Donald Huff. Loving mother of Pattie Purnell, Susan (Bob) Herzog, Michael (JoAnn) Huff, Donna (Rick) Schmithurst, Diane (Dan) Dearing and the late David Huff. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 16. Doris passed away on Sept. 13, 2020 at the age of 91. A celebration of life will be held from 12:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00pm on Mon. Sept. 21 at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 45233 (513) 451-8800. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.radelfuneral.com