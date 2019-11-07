Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Westwood - Doris "Dot" Tilley Chabot passed from this world into the next on November 6, 2019, at the age of 95. Descended from a long line of North Carolinians, daughter of Lawson Bradshaw Tilley and Willa Frances Murray Tilley, proud graduate of Central High School Class of 1942 (Charlotte), wife for 52 years of G.J. "Jerry" Chabot, Cincinnatian via Union Terminal on St. Patrick's Day in 1947, mother of 4, grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 4. Greeting her on the other side were all of her Tilley family, husband Jerry, oldest son Ron, extended family and friends. Survived by son Steve (Donna), daughter Carol (Joe Del Prince), son Dave (Ellen) and their families, and many dear nieces and nephews. The family thanks the wonderful staff at Mercy Health West Park for their diligent care these past few years; the residents, staff and volunteers will miss Doris walking the hallways of the skilled nursing unit, and the alarms will no doubt be quieter! Visitation on Friday, November 8, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Avenue, Westwood. Funeral Mass at St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church in Westwood on Saturday, November 9, 10:00 am. Burial in New St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Catharine FRESH Fund, 2848 Fischer Pl. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.

neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
