|
|
Doris Combs
Cincinnati - Doris Spurlock Combs, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1931 in Norwood Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Olva Popplewell Spurlock, her husband Clarence Combs, and sister, Joyce Brossart. Survivors include her son, Michael Combs, daughter and son -in-law Victoria Lee and Paul Forrest Hine, grandchildren Amanda Katherine Hine and husband Richard Desmond, Chadwick Ross Hine, Christopher Lloyd Hine and wife Deidra Dexter, great grandchildren Liam Christopher Hine, Jacob Benton Hine, a twin sister and brother-in-law Betty and Walter Reynolds, a brother and sister-in-law Harold and Betty Marie Spurlock and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her very favorite thing to do was visit Beechwood Home in Hyde Park, Ohio for disabled adults where her son, Michael has lived for over 20 years. She had many friends there. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always made friends easily. There was a private burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life for her will be held in the spring. The family wishes to thank Elmcroft of Deer Park Assisted Living and also a very special care taker, Mary Cay Crowe. Donations may be made in her honor to Beechwood Home, 2140 Pogue Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45208. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019