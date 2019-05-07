Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Doris Dadosky Obituary
Doris Dadosky

Erlanger - Doris Jean Dadosky (nee Born), 89, of Erlanger, KY passed away on May 5, 2019 at Villa Spring of Erlanger, KY. She was a Unit Clerk with Good Samaritan Hospital for 16 years and a longtime member of St. Henry Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, William Dadosky, her son, Mark Dadosky, and her siblings, Sr. Carla Born, Sr. Mary Elizabeth Born, Carl J. Born, Fran Knickle, John Born, and Dolores Schoonover. She is survived by her children, Anne (Marty) Cahill, Bill Dadosky, Paul Dadosky, Larry (Angie) Dadosky, Mary Beth Chasteen, Nancy Addington, Jerry (Lora) Dadosky, John Dadosky, and Ben (Alecia) Dadosky. Doris also leaves behind her 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Charles Community General Fund 600 Farrell Dr. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019
