Doris Elizabeth Pettit
Okeana, OH - Age 91, died on January 24, 2020. Loving wife of William Pettit; devoted mother of Greg (Bonnie) Pettit, Julie (Terry) Grosheim, Robert (Debbie) Pettit, Richard Pettit, Carolyn (Richard) Angst, Ronald (Dorothy) Petttit, Doug Pettit and the late Mary Elizabeth; dear grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, , Shandon, OH on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Memorials may be made to the St. Aloysius Bereavement Committee. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020