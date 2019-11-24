|
|
Doris Garrett
Grants Lick - Doris Garrett, 86, of Grants Lick, KY passed away on November 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Clyde and Stella (Gibson) Baker. She was retired from the in Cold Spring, KY. She was a member of the Gabbard Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Garry Garrett. She is survived by her sons: Larry and Champ "Butch" Garrett III. Daughters; Carolyn Jeffries, Marie (Scott) Weaver, Barbara Garrett and Janet Garrett. Sister; Nancy Balch. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will be held at 1pm. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019