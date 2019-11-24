Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Garrett Obituary
Doris Garrett

Grants Lick - Doris Garrett, 86, of Grants Lick, KY passed away on November 23, 2019. She was the daughter of Clyde and Stella (Gibson) Baker. She was retired from the in Cold Spring, KY. She was a member of the Gabbard Tabernacle. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Garry Garrett. She is survived by her sons: Larry and Champ "Butch" Garrett III. Daughters; Carolyn Jeffries, Marie (Scott) Weaver, Barbara Garrett and Janet Garrett. Sister; Nancy Balch. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Cooper Funeral Home. Service will be held at 1pm. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -