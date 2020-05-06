Doris Henke
Doris Henke

Cincinnati - Doris G. Henke, beloved wife of the late Norbert L. Henke, dear mother of Karen Hartman (Phil), Susan Kruse (Don) and Judith Tang (Ted), special grandmother of Joel, Faith, Paul, Elizabeth, Laura, Ann and Stephen and great grandmother of 16. Doris entered her eternal home with Jesus on May 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Private funeral service to be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Camp Arcadia, PO Box 229 Arcadia, MI 49613 or Meramec Bluffs - Employee Appreciation/Christmas, 1 Meramec Bluffs Dr, Ballwin, MO 63021. For full death notice information: www.thomasjustinmemorial.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
