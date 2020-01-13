|
Doris J. Mathes (nee Kuntz)
Cincinnati - beloved wife of the late Albert P. Mathes. Loving mother of Judy (Elmo) Goodale, Tom (Karen) Mathes, Rick Mathes, Sr. and Carolyn (Chris) Robers. Devoted grandmother of 17 and great grandmother of 31. Doris passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at the age of 89. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 5361 Dry Ridge Road, 45252 on Friday, January 17 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020