Services
St John the Baptist Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45252
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
5361 Dry Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Doris Jean Fehrenbach

- - Doris Jean Fehrenbach, who was known by many as "Jakie" passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 6, 2019, with her family by her side after suffering an unexpected stroke on August 4. Doris was born on October 30, 1935 to Walter and Dorothy Fehrenbach. Doris lived her life to the absolute fullest being a very active member of St. John's Church, singing in the church choir, caring for her friends and family with her limitless love, and living her life in full service of her guiding light, Our Lord Jesus. She nourished those around her with love, faith, delicious food, and positivity. She also brightened the lives of those around her by planting and caring for her flower gardens at her condo association. She has a daughter Natalie, son-in-law Paul, and two grandchildren Ellie and Daniel who will desperately miss her never ending love, support and attention to them. Doris is preceded in death by her infant son Nathan and her parents Walter and Dorothy. She is survived and will be loved and remembered by her 6 siblings Charlotte, Floyd, Elizabeth, Patricia, James Timothy and Donna, and many nieces, nephews and countless friends. As she requested that her body be donated for scientific research to University of Cincinnati, a memorial mass Will be held on Friday, September 6 at 11 AM at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church 5361 Dry Ridge Rd. in Cincinnati, with an hour gathering and celebration of her life starting at 10 o'clock, one hour before the mass.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
