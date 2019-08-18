Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Doris Fox
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Fox

Add a Memory
Doris M. Fox Obituary
Doris M. Fox

Blue Ash - Doris M. Fox passed away in her home on August 10, 2019. She was born in 1932 in Washington DC. Doris has been a Blue Ash resident since 2006. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Fox. Doris is survived by her daughter, Linda Bryan (Rick) and her son, Robert Fox (Suzanne). She has four grandchildren, Katie Dasta, Lisa Jones, Zachary Fox and Savannah Fox and 3 great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to St. Paul Community United Methodist Church, 8221 Miami Rd., Madeira, OH 45243. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now