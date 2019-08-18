|
Doris M. Fox
Blue Ash - Doris M. Fox passed away in her home on August 10, 2019. She was born in 1932 in Washington DC. Doris has been a Blue Ash resident since 2006. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Fox. Doris is survived by her daughter, Linda Bryan (Rick) and her son, Robert Fox (Suzanne). She has four grandchildren, Katie Dasta, Lisa Jones, Zachary Fox and Savannah Fox and 3 great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to St. Paul Community United Methodist Church, 8221 Miami Rd., Madeira, OH 45243. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019