Doris M. Morawski, 94, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She dedicated her life to Redwood Rehabilitation Center as an Activities Director. Doris was a member of St. Anthony Parish in Taylor Mill, KY and a Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed visiting her family in Pennsylvania, playing cards, crocheting and gardening. Doris was preceded in death by her husband: Edward J. Morawski. She is survived by her son: Edward Earl (Tammy) Morawski; daughters: Irene Hyatt and Carol (Late: Richard) Schneider; grandchildren: Christina Hyatt (Mike) Boggs, Tricia Morawski (Richard) Peacock, Michael (Tara) Morawski and Tony Hyatt and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation and services will be private for the family. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020